Amsterdam West? Legislature considers...

Amsterdam West? Legislature considers Colorado marijuana consumption clubs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Gazette

A bipartisan bill in the legislature, Senate Bill 63, would allow for marijuana consumption clubs. Licenses would be issued to establishments where retail or medical marijuana could be sold and consumed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 49 min Respect71 44,746
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr Respect71 26,926
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) 7 hr resposibility 3
Cops 19 hr Hottie 1
Nicole DuBois Savage Sat Jamie Dundee 2
News Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13) Fri Vato 8
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Fri Vato 321
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,443 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC