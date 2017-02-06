Aarone Thompson's father appeals 114-year sentence on constitutional grounds
Appellate lawyers for convicted child abuser Aaron Thompson say the 114-year sentence he received - much of it for the disappearance and presumed death of his daughter, AaronA© - should be tossed because he was not allowed to keep his original attorney, a constitutional guarantee. In a 142-page document filed with the Colorado Court of Appeals, Thompson's lawyers cite nine reasons that either necessitate a new trial or, at the minimum, a lighter sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Medianess17
|44,607
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|26,914
|i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|UmDuh
|84
|Transgender Support Group
|22 hr
|Nikkster
|1
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Sat
|CriminalGAng303
|320
|Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more...
|Feb 3
|Alex
|1
|Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ...
|Feb 3
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC