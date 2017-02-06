Aarone Thompson's father appeals 114-...

Aarone Thompson's father appeals 114-year sentence on constitutional grounds

9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Appellate lawyers for convicted child abuser Aaron Thompson say the 114-year sentence he received - much of it for the disappearance and presumed death of his daughter, AaronA© - should be tossed because he was not allowed to keep his original attorney, a constitutional guarantee. In a 142-page document filed with the Colorado Court of Appeals, Thompson's lawyers cite nine reasons that either necessitate a new trial or, at the minimum, a lighter sentence.

