Aarone Thompson's father appeals 114-year sentence on constitutional grounds

Appellate lawyers for convicted child abuser Aaron Thompson say the 114-year sentence he received - much of it for the disappearance and presumed death of his daughter, AaronA© - should be tossed because he was not allowed to keep his original attorney, a constitutional guarantee. In a 142-page document filed with the Colorado Court of Appeals, Thompson's lawyers cite nine reasons that either necessitate a new trial or, at the minimum, a lighter sentence.

