A Haunting Portrait of a Mass Shooting

A Haunting Portrait of a Mass Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

Filmmaker Tim Sutton's latest is a hypnotic recreation of the 2012 Aurora shooting. PLUS watch an exclusive clip from the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 44,700
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr tbird19482 26,923
Nicole DuBois Savage 8 hr Jamie Dundee 1
News Parker Neighbors Feud Over Wind Chimes (Jan '08) Thu waig22 48
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 8 David 704
Transgender Support Group Feb 6 THE COUNT OF MONT... 2
News Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07) Feb 6 Phart Colorfully 18
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,362 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC