12-year-old teen found safe: Arapahoe...

12-year-old teen found safe: Arapahoe Sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: TheDenverChannel

AURORA, Colo. A missing 12-year-old who was last seen Friday has been found safe, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 45,164
Blacks must leave! 2 hr MAGA2016 2
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 27,201
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) 5 hr Trump forever 6
Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15) Sun Kent 26
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Sun Leroll 2
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Sun Leroll 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC