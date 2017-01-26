When will the Quincy Ave bottleneck be fixed?
Jason from Aurora writes, "What is driving you crazy? Why is there a bottleneck on eastbound Quincy just east of Reservoir Road? Are there any plans to add additional lanes here? The intersection at Quincy and Reservoir Rd. seems dangerous due to the bottle neck. I always see people in the eastbound lanes trying to race and get over before the bottleneck right after the light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|EdmondWA
|44,419
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|26,860
|25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder
|16 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Lookin For Tar
|17 hr
|Lookingforblues
|74
|Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A...
|18 hr
|Melquiades Estrada
|1
|Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10)
|20 hr
|bts
|53
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|Thu
|Respect71
|73
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC