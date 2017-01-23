Vintage Theatre presents the Regional...

Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of Billy Elliot the Musical

Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of "Billy Elliot the Musical" on February 3 and plays Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through March 19 at the Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Tickets are $28 - $34 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830 .

