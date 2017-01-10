University of Colorado weight loss programs average more than 40...
Mary Pat McLoughlin does alternating shoulder presses during a FIT class at Anschutz Health and Wellness Center in Aurora on Dec. 4, 2017. Anschutz Health and Wellness Center is rolling out new science-based weight loss and healthy living programs for the new year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 min
|River Tam
|26,710
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|River Tam
|43,896
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|cece1985
|110
|Lookin For Tar
|9 hr
|Xca
|71
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|Hekp
|99
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|21 hr
|uh huh
|21
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|Dahli
|111
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC