University of Colorado weight loss pr...

University of Colorado weight loss programs average more than 40...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Denver Post

Mary Pat McLoughlin does alternating shoulder presses during a FIT class at Anschutz Health and Wellness Center in Aurora on Dec. 4, 2017. Anschutz Health and Wellness Center is rolling out new science-based weight loss and healthy living programs for the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 min River Tam 26,710
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min River Tam 43,896
Mexicans (Mar '14) 4 hr cece1985 110
Lookin For Tar 9 hr Xca 71
Denver tar (Nov '14) 11 hr Hekp 99
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 21 hr uh huh 21
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) Jan 10 Dahli 111
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC