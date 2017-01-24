Two dead, three seriously injured in ...

Two dead, three seriously injured in vehicle crash near Bennett

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The crash happened before 4 p.m. on East 38th Avenue near Penrith Road, said Nate Reid, a State Patrol spokesman. The vehicle was headed west at a high speed on a dirt road when the driver lost control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 44,286
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 1 hr tbird19482 67
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 26,833
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 3 hr me like good hax 703
Code "BeerLegend" Gets 20% off tickets to Mile ... 22 hr ColinBeer 1
If you are a white person and a Democrat . . . Tue Inquisitor 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Mon Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC