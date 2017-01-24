Two dead, three seriously injured in vehicle crash near Bennett
The crash happened before 4 p.m. on East 38th Avenue near Penrith Road, said Nate Reid, a State Patrol spokesman. The vehicle was headed west at a high speed on a dirt road when the driver lost control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|44,286
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|67
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|26,833
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|me like good hax
|703
|Code "BeerLegend" Gets 20% off tickets to Mile ...
|22 hr
|ColinBeer
|1
|If you are a white person and a Democrat . . .
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mon
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC