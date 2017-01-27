Trump administration to exempt VA hospital in Aurora from federal hiring freeze
President Donald Trump's hiring freeze for federal workers thawed some Friday when the administration announced it would make an exception for a new VA hospital in Aurora that long has struggled with delays and cost overruns . The decision follows an anxious meeting Thursday when staff to Colorado's congressional delegation were told that Trump's order could affect the opening of the nearly $1.7 billion facility.
