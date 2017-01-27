Trump administration to exempt VA hos...

Trump administration to exempt VA hospital in Aurora from federal hiring freeze

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Denver Post

President Donald Trump's hiring freeze for federal workers thawed some Friday when the administration announced it would make an exception for a new VA hospital in Aurora that long has struggled with delays and cost overruns . The decision follows an anxious meeting Thursday when staff to Colorado's congressional delegation were told that Trump's order could affect the opening of the nearly $1.7 billion facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 31 min tbird19482 26,898
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 44,505
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) 16 hr Pepto Bismol 151
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... Sat Archie Bunker 2
News 25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder Jan 26 Go Blue Forever 1
Lookin For Tar Jan 26 Lookingforblues 74
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) Jan 26 bts 53
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC