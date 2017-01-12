This Local News Segment Shows The Obamacare Danger Ahead For Republicans
Popular resistance to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act has begun, with the first signal that Republicans could face major political repercussions coming from the large Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado. Congressman Mike Coffman, a Republican who represents the swing district there, planned a small event at a library to meet with constituents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|29 min
|tbird19482
|44,013
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|26,759
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|sonika
|700
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|ReeDonna Landon
|11
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|1 Big Shlong
|112
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Jan 13
|Lroue
|22
|Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14)
|Jan 13
|unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC