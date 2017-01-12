Strategic Storage Trust II Acquires Saddle Rock Self Storage in Aurora, CO
Strategic Storage Trust II Inc. , a public, non-traded, self-storage real estate investment trust sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management LLC, has purchased Saddle Rock Self Storage in Aurora, Colo., from Metro Self Storage, a Colorado-based operator. The property at 6950 S. Gartrell Road sits on 5.5 acres and comprises 53,360 rentable square feet of storage space in 400 units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Rose_NoHo
|43,993
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|26,755
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Fri
|1 Big Shlong
|112
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Fri
|Lroue
|22
|Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14)
|Fri
|unknown
|4
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Jan 13
|CNL555552
|3
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|Jan 5
|Worried
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC