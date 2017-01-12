Strategic Storage Trust II Acquires S...

Strategic Storage Trust II Acquires Saddle Rock Self Storage in Aurora, CO

Strategic Storage Trust II Inc. , a public, non-traded, self-storage real estate investment trust sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management LLC, has purchased Saddle Rock Self Storage in Aurora, Colo., from Metro Self Storage, a Colorado-based operator. The property at 6950 S. Gartrell Road sits on 5.5 acres and comprises 53,360 rentable square feet of storage space in 400 units.

