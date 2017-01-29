Smoke Was So Black Resident Finds 'Ne...

Smoke Was So Black Resident Finds 'Nearest Railing' To Escape

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: CBS Local

Smoke Was So Black Resident Finds 'Nearest Railing' To Escape Several families in Aurora have been forced out of their homes after a Saturday afternoon fire charred several floors of an apartment complex. Major Water Main Break Floods Downtown Denver A water main break in the Lower Highlands sent a flood through downtown Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 52 min Respect71 44,541
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr Respect71 26,905
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) Sun Pepto Bismol 151
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... Jan 28 Archie Bunker 2
News 25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder Jan 26 Go Blue Forever 1
Lookin For Tar Jan 26 Lookingforblues 74
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) Jan 26 bts 53
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC