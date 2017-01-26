Six Places to Buy Marijuana Late at Night In the Denver Metro Area
The cannabis industry has been pressuring the City of Denver to expand the hours that dispensaries are allowed to stay open beyond 7 p.m. Until that changes, marijuana enthusiasts will have to look beyond city limits to find late-night bud, as surrounding cities have different rules and regulations. In some, like Littleton, dispensaries are not allowed at all.
