Sean Crumpler, Alleged Orgy House Child Sex Assaulter, in Trouble Again

Update: Sean Crumpler, who has been awaiting trial on multiple sex-crime counts involving underage boys at what was deemed an orgy house, is due back in court this afternoon after allegedly violating the conditions of his bond by paying for a hotel room whose occupants included two naked seventeen-year-old males. We've been covering the Crumpler case since September 2015.

