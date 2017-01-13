Relative of mass shooting victim a po...

Relative of mass shooting victim a possible danger to himself

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

An employee with the Aurora, Colo., District Attorney's office called local police this week to report concerns she had about a relative of one of the victims in the 2012 movie theater mass shooting, Athens-Clarke County police said. The employee said she first met the man, who lived in an Athens homeless camp, after he moved to Colorado to be with his family members in their time of grief, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr Flordia Gator 43,944
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr tbird19482 26,732
Mexicans (Mar '14) Fri 1 Big Shlong 112
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Fri Lroue 22
Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14) Fri unknown 4
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Fri CNL555552 3
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Jan 5 Worried 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,314 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC