Refugee youths find safe haven in Boy Scouts of America
10, 2016, photo, Justin Mbelechi, 13, and Bidesh Magar, 14, roast corn at their campsite in Evergreen, Colo. The two belong to a Colorado Boy Scout troop that is made up almost entirely of refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|44 min
|lides
|43,576
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|45 min
|Respect71
|26,549
|Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Eig...
|5 hr
|Rattlesnake Pete
|8
|200+ Cases of Harassment & Abuse of People of C...
|5 hr
|Rattlesnake Pete
|53
|Sanctuary Cities for Deporting Illegal's
|5 hr
|Rattlesnake Pete
|15
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,240
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|11 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC