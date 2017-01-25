Raytheon completes factory acceptance testing of flight operations system for NASAa s telescope

With seven times the light-collecting power of its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, this next-generation telescope will gather data and images of dust clouds, stars and galaxies deeper into space. More than 800 requirements were successfully verified on the JWST ground control system during the testing conducted at Raytheon's Aurora, Colorado, facility, bringing NASA's next space observatory one step closer to the scheduled 2018 launch.

