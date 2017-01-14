Police searching for parents of girl,...

Police searching for parents of girl, 4, found wandering in Aurora

Aurora police are searching for the parents of Anna, who was found wandering near 1390 N. Peoria St. in Aurora on Jan. 14, 2016. Aurora police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young girl who goes by the name of Anna.

