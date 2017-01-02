Police search for 6-year-old Colorado...

Police search for 6-year-old Colorado boy missing since New Year's Eve

12 hrs ago

In this undated photograph supplied by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, David Puckett is shown. Aurora Police have been searching for the missing 6-year-old boy since New Year's Eve after the child wandered off from his home in the east Denver suburb.

