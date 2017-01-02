Police search for 6-year-old Colorado boy missing since New Year's Eve
In this undated photograph supplied by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, David Puckett is shown. Aurora Police have been searching for the missing 6-year-old boy since New Year's Eve after the child wandered off from his home in the east Denver suburb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|26,553
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|miesha
|696
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|5 hr
|Thomad
|108
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Linjhi
|82
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|5 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|43,581
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,242
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC