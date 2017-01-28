Person shot, seriously wounded in Aurora

Saturday Jan 28

Aurora police are investigating after a person was shot and seriously wounded in the 900 block of South Helena Way Saturday morning. Police said on Twitter that the incident happened about 9:30 a.m. and that a victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

