Nursing home failed to quickly report employee accused of sexual abuse, mother of victim says

A former nursing home employee has said a co-worker who assaulted her 13-year-old wasn't reported to the state in a timely fashion and continued to work at a nearby facility, according to local reports. The 13-year-old was volunteering at the Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora, CO, reported Fox 31 Denver , where she was assaulted by certified nursing assistant Alex J. Martinez, 34. He was arrested on four counts of child sex assault in July 2015, according to state documents .

