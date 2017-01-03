Molecular analysis of urothelial canc...

Molecular analysis of urothelial cancer cell lines for modeling tumor biology and drug response

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Oncogene

Correspondence: Dr JC Costello, Department of Pharmacology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, 12801 E 17th Avenue, Room L18-6114, MailStop 8303, Aurora, CO 80045, USAE-mail: [email protected] ; Dr D Theodorescu, University of Colorado Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, 13001 E 17th Place, F-434, Building 500, Room C6004, Aurora, CO 80045, USA. E-mail: [email protected] The utility of tumor-derived cell lines is dependent on their ability to recapitulate underlying genomic aberrations and primary tumor biology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oncogene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denver tar (Nov '14) 11 min Snow dayz 90
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 55 min Snow dayz 19
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr lides 43,693
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 26,585
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed demarco 697
last post wins! (Feb '11) Tue Princess Hey 26,248
News US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b... Tue Sneek Blee 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Arapahoe County was issued at January 05 at 4:48AM MST

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,539 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC