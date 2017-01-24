Marijuana grow robber who murdered Au...

Marijuana grow robber who murdered Aurora man gets life sentence

Denver Post

Zakaria Hussein Ali, 27, received a life sentence, plus 48 years, last week in Arapahoe District Court for the 2012 death of 38-year-old Carlos Muse. Ali shot Muse, bound the victim's wrists and ankles, and left him to bleed to death while Ali and others stole marijuana plants from Muse's basement, according to the Arapahoe County district attorney's office.

