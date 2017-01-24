Marijuana grow robber who murdered Aurora man gets life sentence
Zakaria Hussein Ali, 27, received a life sentence, plus 48 years, last week in Arapahoe District Court for the 2012 death of 38-year-old Carlos Muse. Ali shot Muse, bound the victim's wrists and ankles, and left him to bleed to death while Ali and others stole marijuana plants from Muse's basement, according to the Arapahoe County district attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|15 min
|Respect71
|68
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|16 min
|Respect71
|26,835
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|44,292
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|me like good hax
|703
|Code "BeerLegend" Gets 20% off tickets to Mile ...
|Tue
|ColinBeer
|1
|If you are a white person and a Democrat . . .
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mon
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC