Man wanted in Mesa Co. murder arreste...

Man wanted in Mesa Co. murder arrested in Aurora

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

AURORA, Colo. The suspect in an October 2016 Mesa County murder was arrested early Monday morning by Aurora Police Department officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 min Respect71 26,768
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 30 min Respect71 44,029
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 40 min Respect71 17
BangItAmmo.com (Apr '14) 1 hr Brad 5
Mexicans (Mar '14) 10 hr Victor Y 113
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... 11 hr Say it aint so Moe 1
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Jan 5 Worried 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,448 • Total comments across all topics: 278,000,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC