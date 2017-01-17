Man Wanted For Murder In Mesa County Arrested In Aurora
Man Wanted For Murder In Mesa County Arrested In Aurora Police in Aurora arrested a man wanted for a murder in Mesa County. 2 Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Taken Into Custody Two people suspected of stealing more than 100 catalytic converters in the Fort Collins area have been taken into custody.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|10 min
|tbird19482
|26,769
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|21 min
|tbird19482
|44,030
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|31 min
|tbird19482
|18
|BangItAmmo.com (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Brad
|5
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|12 hr
|Victor Y
|113
|How two small cities became the kings of cannab...
|13 hr
|Say it aint so Moe
|1
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|Jan 5
|Worried
|2
