Man charged with first-degree murder in Aurora stabbing death of teen

Adams County prosecutors have charged a man with first-degree murder after deliberation in the Aurora stabbing death Monday of 18-year-old Alonzo Devault. Jose Luis Lozoya, 24, is accused in the killing in a parking lot near the 14500 block of East Colfax Avenue, just east of Interstate 225.

