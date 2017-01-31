Libyan student at Denver college sues...

Libyan student at Denver college sues President Donald Trump over travel ban

15 hrs ago

Immigration protest at Denver International Airport in direct response to President Trump's executive order to ban certain immigrant from the United States January 28, 2017. A Libyan man studying business at the Community College of Denver has filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver against Donald Trump claiming the president's travel ban violates his religious and due process rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

