Jamaican man gets 48-year sentence in US for killing three-year-old girl

A Jamaican man has been sentenced to 48 years in a United States prison for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter because she soiled herself. According to media reports in Aurora, Colorado, Shane Campbell, 26, was sentenced on a murder conviction last Wednesday for striking the toddler, identified as Angel Bailey, who suffered a seizure and later died in July 2015.

