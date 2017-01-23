I-70 Expansion Foes Organize Town Hall to Discuss Options

A truck rumbles along the I-70 viaduct above a house in Elyria, crossing a stretch of the elevated highway that is scheduled for demolition. Just days after Colorado Department of Transportation officials received a long-awaited final okay from the Federal Highway Administration to proceed with a $1.8-billion makeover of ten miles of Interstate 70 through north Denver and Aurora, opponents of the highway expansion are holding a "community town hall event" tonight to discuss what options remain for putting the brakes on the project.

