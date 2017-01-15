GOP Rep. Sneaks Away From Angry Crowd...

GOP Rep. Sneaks Away From Angry CrowdCongressman Mike Coffman in Colorado.

Residents in Aurora, Colorado who hoped to meet with Representative Mike Coffman on Saturday were disappointed when he didn't provide answers about possible impending changes to the Affordable Care Act. Hundreds of people showed up to the event to get clarity on the situation and Coffman ended up leaving the event early unbeknownst to the crowd still waiting to see him.

