Gathering supports immigrant and refugee communities at risk of being dismantled
Roughly 150 people gathered at Fletcher Plaza in Aurora Saturday morning to stand in solidarity with the "Dreamers" - those covered by the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program that is at risk of being dismantled during Donald Trump's presidency. The local event was one of many held across the country in support of the program, which protects 750,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and allows them to receive drivers' licenses and work permits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 min
|Respect71
|26,737
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|43,949
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Fri
|1 Big Shlong
|112
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Fri
|Lroue
|22
|Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14)
|Fri
|unknown
|4
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Fri
|CNL555552
|3
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|Jan 5
|Worried
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC