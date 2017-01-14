Gathering supports immigrant and refugee communities at risk of being dismantled

Roughly 150 people gathered at Fletcher Plaza in Aurora Saturday morning to stand in solidarity with the "Dreamers" - those covered by the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program that is at risk of being dismantled during Donald Trump's presidency. The local event was one of many held across the country in support of the program, which protects 750,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and allows them to receive drivers' licenses and work permits.

