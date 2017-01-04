Five-time DUI offender sentenced in A...

Five-time DUI offender sentenced in Arapahoe District Court to 15 years

Read more: Denver Post

Pedro Reynaldo Tun, 40, who has five DUI convictions, was sentenced by Arapahoe District Judge Natalie Chase to 12 years in prison for DUI felony and an additional 3A1 2 years in jail on lesser charges, according to a district attorney's news release. The sentences will be served consecutively.

