Five-time DUI offender sentenced in Arapahoe District Court to 15 years
Pedro Reynaldo Tun, 40, who has five DUI convictions, was sentenced by Arapahoe District Judge Natalie Chase to 12 years in prison for DUI felony and an additional 3A1 2 years in jail on lesser charges, according to a district attorney's news release. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|27 min
|Respect71
|43,720
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|28 min
|Respect71
|26,597
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Snow dayz
|91
|Piles of poop shut down Railyard Dog Park in De...
|9 hr
|roguespeare
|1
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|9 hr
|Worried
|2
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|11 hr
|Snow dayz
|19
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|demarco
|697
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC