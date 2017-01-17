Five of Denver's Smallest and Newest ...

Five of Denver's Smallest and Newest Coffee Shops That Roast Their Own Beans

Coffee shops that roast theiir own beans, like Hunter Bay in Arvada, are springing up all over the metro area. The secret to small-batch or craft coffee roasting is flexibility - because while mass production facilities are trying to carbon-copy their signature blends, the coffee geeks are trying to improve with each batch.

