FBI Goes Door-To-Door In Neighborhood Where Boy Went Missing FBI agents joined in the search for clues into the disappearance of 6-year-old David Puckett. Broncos LB Zaire Anderson Was Temporarily Paralyzed Denver linebacker Zaire Anderson says he didn't regain feeling in his arms or legs until he was on the way to the hospital after being carted off the field during the Broncos' win over the Raiders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.