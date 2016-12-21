FBI, bloodhounds join search for miss...

FBI, bloodhounds join search for missing 6-year-old Aurora boy David Puckett

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Advocate

A photo of David Puckett, a 6-year-old Aurora boy last seen on New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2016. The FBI and bloodhounds have joined the search for a 6-year-old missing boy from Aurora who police say wandered away from home on New Year's Eve and has not been seen since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Respect71 43,584
last post wins! (Feb '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 26,248
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 26,562
News US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b... 7 hr Sneek Blee 6
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 10 hr miesha 696
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 13 hr Thomad 108
Denver tar (Nov '14) 13 hr Linjhi 82
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,386 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC