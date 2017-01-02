Endangered teen went missing from Aurora New Year's Day
A 13-year-old boy who recently dyed his hair blonde went missing late in the evening on New Year's Day, Aurora police say. Fabian "Xavier" Rosales was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 10700 block of E. 11th Avenue, according to a Monday Aurora police news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|TomInElPaso
|43,585
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|20 min
|tbird19482
|26,544
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|53 min
|Princess Hey
|26,240
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|5 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|10 hr
|Lookingfgood
|81
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Teresa
|107
|Project New Americana Movement
|Sun
|Indestructible Gooch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC