Endangered teen went missing from Aurora New Year's Day

A 13-year-old boy who recently dyed his hair blonde went missing late in the evening on New Year's Day, Aurora police say. Fabian "Xavier" Rosales was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 10700 block of E. 11th Avenue, according to a Monday Aurora police news release.

