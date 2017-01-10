E-commerce poised for big year in Denver commercial real estate

Mark your calendar: 2017 will be the year of e-commerce for Denver's industrial real estate market, a CBRE broker said Tuesday. After years of rumors but little measurable activity - Amazon's 452,400-square-foot Aurora sorting facility aside - e-commerce will have a much bigger impact on the local market this year, said Jim Bolt, executive vice president of CBRE Industrial & Logistics in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.