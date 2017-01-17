Driver faces vehicular homicide, DUI charges in Aurora
A driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Aurora. Prisma Rodriguez-Ramirez, 21, of Aurora, has been charged in the death of Antonio Colson, 36, who was hit Dec. 30 by a black Land Rover near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Nome Street, according to an Adams County district attorney's news release.
