Denver, Aurora at risk for Trump action against so-called "sanctuary" cities
President Donald Trump on Wednesday moved to strip funding from U.S. cities and counties that do not help federal authorities in deporting immigrants in the country illegally - a move that could hurt the budgets of Colorado cities such as Aurora and Denver. The mechanism of the executive action was not immediately clear, as the White House did not respond to a request seeking the text of the order.
