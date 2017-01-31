Deaths on roads increase

Deaths on roads increase

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ReporterHerald.com

More than 600 people died on Colorado's roadways last year, according to statistics gathered by state transportation officials, up about 11 percent from 2015 and the highest total in a decade, despite increased work to brake a now-six-year rise in fatalities .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 44,580
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 26,906
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... 7 hr NORMAN BATES 3
Mexicans (Mar '14) 9 hr Assquatch 117
child abuse misdeamenor 9 hr bobinsky 1
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) Sun Pepto Bismol 151
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... Jan 28 Archie Bunker 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,626 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC