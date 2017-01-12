Colorado Sexual Assault Being Probed ...

Colorado Sexual Assault Being Probed As Racially-Motivated Hate Crime

A woman claims she was sexually assaulted in Aurora, Colorado, and now police are investigating it as a possible hate crime. Two African-American men reportedly assaulted a 23-year-old white woman in the parking lot of the mall on Friday morning and reportedly used racial slurs while attacking her.

