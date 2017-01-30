Colorado lawmaker wants to let victims of crimes committed by...
A Republican state lawmaker on Monday announced a bill that would allow victims of certain crimes committed by immigrants in the country illegally to sue politicians who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The proposal, which has not yet been introduced, targets so-called "sanctuary cities" like Denver, Boulder and Aurora , where police and other officials have said they won't enforce federal immigration laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Respect71
|44,571
|How two small cities became the kings of cannab...
|2 hr
|NORMAN BATES
|3
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|Assquatch
|117
|child abuse misdeamenor
|5 hr
|bobinsky
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|Respect71
|26,905
|Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Pepto Bismol
|151
|Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A...
|Jan 28
|Archie Bunker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC