Colorado lawmaker wants to let victims of crimes committed by...

A Republican state lawmaker on Monday announced a bill that would allow victims of certain crimes committed by immigrants in the country illegally to sue politicians who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The proposal, which has not yet been introduced, targets so-called "sanctuary cities" like Denver, Boulder and Aurora , where police and other officials have said they won't enforce federal immigration laws.

