Colorado ethics commission tells Aurora councilwoman to follow state ethics rules because of job

A state employee who also serves as a city councilwoman in Aurora should follow Colorado's Amendment 41 rather than her city's less-stringent gift rules, the state's ethics commission said Monday. Councilwoman Angela Lawson works by day as the lobbyist program manager in the secretary of state's office.

