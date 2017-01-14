Colorado ethics commission puts Denver, Aurora and other cities on...
Colorado's voter-passed Amendment 41 put the clamp down on most gifts to government officials and employees a decade ago - but not in the state's largest cities, which have set or kept less-restrictive local ethics rules. Now, the state's ethics commission has delivered a shot across the bow of Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs and dozens of other home-rule cities, signaling that such independence may be in jeopardy.
