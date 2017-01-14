Colorado ethics commission puts Denve...

Colorado ethics commission puts Denver, Aurora and other cities on...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado's voter-passed Amendment 41 put the clamp down on most gifts to government officials and employees a decade ago - but not in the state's largest cities, which have set or kept less-restrictive local ethics rules. Now, the state's ethics commission has delivered a shot across the bow of Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs and dozens of other home-rule cities, signaling that such independence may be in jeopardy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 13 min Respect71 43,962
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 18 min Respect71 26,743
Mexicans (Mar '14) Fri 1 Big Shlong 112
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Fri Lroue 22
Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14) Fri unknown 4
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Fri CNL555552 3
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Jan 5 Worried 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC