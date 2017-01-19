Colorado business filings indicate "optimistic" 2017
Aurora city employees received a tour of the ongoing construction site of the new 30,000 square foot Moorhead Recreation Center in Aurora. The Colorado Secretary of State recorded 109,526 new business filings last year, and the number of businesses in good standing continued to move higher, according to the Quarterly Business & Economic Indicators released on Thursday.
