Colorado business filings indicate "o...

Colorado business filings indicate "optimistic" 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Denver Post

Aurora city employees received a tour of the ongoing construction site of the new 30,000 square foot Moorhead Recreation Center in Aurora. The Colorado Secretary of State recorded 109,526 new business filings last year, and the number of businesses in good standing continued to move higher, according to the Quarterly Business & Economic Indicators released on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min Respect71 44,078
Tracy Pickerell calls for assassination 5 hr Craig GA 2
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr Respect71 26,791
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... Thu Respect71 33
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Thu Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mexicans (Mar '14) Thu Assquatch 115
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Jan 5 Worried 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,100,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC