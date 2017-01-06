Colorado Bureau of Investigation defe...

Colorado Bureau of Investigation defends use of Amber Alert 2 days after Aurora boy went missing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Denver Post

Concerned neighbors were able to collect flyers with a picture and information on missing 6-year-old David Puckett to help spread the news on Jan. 2, 2017 in Denver. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Friday defended its delayed use of an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old Aurora boy later found dead in a pond , rejecting criticism from some that an alert should have been sent earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 6 min Respect71 26,659
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr Respect71 43,835
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 14 hr Dahli 111
Denver tar (Nov '14) 18 hr Sammy 97
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 21 hr tbird19482 13
last post wins! (Feb '11) Mon Princess Hey 26,268
My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12) Mon Tolmarah 91
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,865

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC