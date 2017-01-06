Colorado Bureau of Investigation defends use of Amber Alert 2 days after Aurora boy went missing
Concerned neighbors were able to collect flyers with a picture and information on missing 6-year-old David Puckett to help spread the news on Jan. 2, 2017 in Denver. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Friday defended its delayed use of an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old Aurora boy later found dead in a pond , rejecting criticism from some that an alert should have been sent earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 min
|Respect71
|26,659
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|43,835
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|14 hr
|Dahli
|111
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Sammy
|97
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|21 hr
|tbird19482
|13
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|26,268
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Tolmarah
|91
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC