Colorado Bureau of Investigation defends use of Amber Alert 2 days after Aurora boy went missing

Concerned neighbors were able to collect flyers with a picture and information on missing 6-year-old David Puckett to help spread the news on Jan. 2, 2017 in Denver. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Friday defended its delayed use of an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old Aurora boy later found dead in a pond , rejecting criticism from some that an alert should have been sent earlier.

