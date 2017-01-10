Cidery to join Lafayette's food and d...

Cidery to join Lafayette's food and drink scene

Denver-based Stem Ciders is building a $7 million restaurant, taproom and production facility on a bucolic four-acre plot in Lafayette in this year. Stem Ciders, which will continue operations at the RiNo taproom it opened in 2014, broke ground last week on its slated two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility.

