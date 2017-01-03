Child's body found in icy Colorado po...

Child's body found in icy Colorado pond during search for missing 6-year-old boy

19 hrs ago

A rescue dive team removes the body of a child found in a frozen pond in Olympic Park on Tuesday in Aurora, Colo. Crews searching for a missing 6-year-old boy in Colorado found a child's body under the ice of a frozen pond, authorities said Tuesday.

