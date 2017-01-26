Cheyenne man admits scalding daughter...

Cheyenne man admits scalding daughter, pleads to child abuse

A Cheyenne man accused of putting his 15-month-old daughter in scalding bath water last year has pleaded guilty. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that 22-year-old Charles W. Keppel pleaded guilty Friday in Laramie County District Court to physical child abuse.

