Brickbat: Veteran's Benefits

When Elmo Jones of Aurora, Colorado, and his wife divorced, the court found that her son was not fathered by Jones and refused to award her any child support. Despite that, the Department of Veterans Affairs began to garnish his military retirement benefits for child support.

